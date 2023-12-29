DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PPL opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.