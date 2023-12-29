DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 223.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HLI opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

