DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $52.99 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

