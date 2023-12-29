DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,804 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,593,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,612,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.