DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

