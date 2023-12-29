Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.89

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $438.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

