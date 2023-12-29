Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 33,412 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

