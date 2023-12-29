Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

