Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

