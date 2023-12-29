Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $343,600.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

EA stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.90.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

