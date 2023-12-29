Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

