EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.02 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.