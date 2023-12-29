Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

