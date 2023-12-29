First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

