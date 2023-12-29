First National Bank Sioux Falls Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.34.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

