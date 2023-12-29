First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.47

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

