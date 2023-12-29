First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.47

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

