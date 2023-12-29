Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 71.6% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 13.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

