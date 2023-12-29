Gleason Group Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Apple by 10.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 310,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 94,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.41. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

