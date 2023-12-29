Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 996 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.