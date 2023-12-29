Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.