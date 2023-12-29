Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 191 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,269,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $142.13 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

