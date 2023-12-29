Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $186.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,212 shares of company stock valued at $112,432,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

