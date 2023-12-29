Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

