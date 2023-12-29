Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after buying an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,853,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

