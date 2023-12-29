Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

