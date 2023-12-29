Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $68,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 460,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 24.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 91,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $149.50 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

