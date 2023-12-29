Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $70,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

