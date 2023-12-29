Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $62,000 in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 288,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, September 25th.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $67,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 890,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $50,666.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $67,146.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 890,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,345 shares of company stock valued at $185,027 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $401.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.77.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

