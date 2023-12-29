Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.