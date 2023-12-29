Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 337,804 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 239,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,378 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

