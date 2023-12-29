Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

