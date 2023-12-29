Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $82.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

