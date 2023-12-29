Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.16

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 140702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several brokerages have commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $467,584. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,810,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 126,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

