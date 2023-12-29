Guess? Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,458 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,479 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Guess? alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.40 on Friday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.