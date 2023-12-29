Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $7.12 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.34.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.