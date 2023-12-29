Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

