IFP Advisors Inc Buys 7,105 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after buying an additional 214,133 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,653,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,441,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 785,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,900 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPR opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Melius cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.