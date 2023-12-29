IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,097,000 after purchasing an additional 888,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 661,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 380,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

