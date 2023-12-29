IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,446,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,442,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,031,000 after purchasing an additional 230,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,901,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Up 1.7 %

Western Union stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

