IFP Advisors Inc Has $196,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.29 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

