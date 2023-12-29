IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

