Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

