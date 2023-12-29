Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 103.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GUSH opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

