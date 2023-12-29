Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 15,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.