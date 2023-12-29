Insider Selling: Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.80 ($5.99), for a total transaction of A$325,637.00 ($221,521.77).

Capral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solutions, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, accessibility, residential, bushfire, home renovation, and education solution applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.