Insider Selling: Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.80 ($5.99), for a total transaction of A$325,637.00 ($221,521.77).
Capral Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Capral Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capral
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.