Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells 11,862 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 11,862 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $355,978.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,538,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,159,521.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,003 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $390,090.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $714,914.56.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Bradley Vizi sold 4,390 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $120,768.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08.

RCMT opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.96. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCMT. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

