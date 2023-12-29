Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $289.94 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.