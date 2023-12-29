Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $345,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andersons Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,704,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

