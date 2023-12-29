Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 36,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 8,049 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $9,316,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,535 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.57. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

