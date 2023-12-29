iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 12869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 260,977 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 127,912 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

