iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 12869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.